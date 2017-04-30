Kazakh athlete wins bronze at jiu-jitsu intnl tournament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Abu-Bakir Zhanibek from Mangistau region has won the first bronze medal for Kazakh National Team as per the results of the first day of Jiu-Jitsu Grand Slam Paris Open JJIF 2017, Kazakhstan Jiu-Jitsu Association press-service reports.

"It was a hot contest. In the first fight I faced France's Touati Dylan, the world jiu-jitsu champion among youth, and I won him. In the second combat I lost to a Ukranian, further I met with Swedish and French athletes. For the third place I fought against a worthy opponent from Russia and I won him scoring 6:2", said the bronze medal winner.

The international tournament is held in Paris. Today, the athletes of our team will compete for the title of Ne Waza System champion.