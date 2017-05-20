Kazakh athlete wins Fight Nights Global championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Barys Arena in Astana hosts Fight Nights Global 65 MMA Tournament, Sports.kz reports.

Kazakh welterweight (77.1kg) Georgy Kichigin was fighting Russian Gadzhimurad Khiramagomedov in the first title bout of the night.

As you may know, the bouts are five rounds, five minutes per round. As to this combat, it was Kichigin who won by split decision.

It is interesting to note that this Mixed Martial Arts night was successful for other Kazakh fighters as well. Nurbek Kabdrakhmanov, Ermek Tlaulov, Sabit Zhussupov, Adil Boranbayev, Zhassulan Akimzhan, Sultan Kiyalov and Yerzhan Yestanov have won their rivals.

Kazakhstan's Zhalgas Zhumagulov and Russia's Vartan Asatryan will compete for the flyweight championship belt in the final fight.