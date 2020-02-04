  • kz
    Kazakh athlete wins ‘gold’ at European Cup Moguls Championship in Tignes

    17:44, 04 February 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Tignes of France is hosting the European Cup Moguls Championship, Kazinform refers to the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstani athlete Anastasia Gorodko engaged in the next stage of the European Cup Moguls Championship.

    According to the results, Anastasia Gorodko has won a gold medal.

    Gorodko was followed by Eliska Koufalova from Czech Republic. The third place went to Janneke Berghuis from the Netherlands.


    Sport Top Story
