  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh athlete wins gold at Youth World Weightlifting Championship

    21:42, 06 April 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh weightlifter Anatoliy Savelyev has won a golden medal at the Youth World Weightlifting Championship in Bangkok, Sports.kz reports.

    16-year-old Kazakh athlete competed in the weight category below 62 kg. The total weight lifted by Savelyev in the double-event is 281 kg (127+154). The silver holder is China's Yunban Wei with the result of 276 kg (126+150). And Muhammad Halim Setiawan from Indonesia took the bronze medal by lifting 267 kg (121+146).

    Tags:
    Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!