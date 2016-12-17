Kazakh athlete won SCO marathon

BEIJING-KUNMING. KAZINFORM - Gulzhanat Zhanatbek from Taldykorgan won the first place among women in the distance 21 kilometers in the international marathon of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Kunming, China.

Gulzhanat Zhanatbek was the first to overcome 21 kilometers. The cash prize for the first place equals 5 thousand dollars. The Kazakh athlete is in the national team into the track and field athletics national team of Kazakhstan.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan in China Shakhrat Nuryshev handed the medal to the winner.





The second place in this race was taken by the representative of Kenya, and the third place winner is Uzbekistan citizen.

Representatives of all 18 state members of the SCO and other countries' athletes took part in the international marathon devoted to the 15th anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

As informed by SCO Secretary General Rasheed Alimov, the event was financed by the regional authorities of Yunnan Province and the sponsor.