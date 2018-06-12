Kazakh athletes bag 12 medals at Uzbekistan Open Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM About 300 athletes from Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan vied for the top honors of the Athletics Open Cup of Uzbekistan held in Tashkent.

Kazakhstan's track and field athletes grabbed four gold, six silver and two bronze medals.



According to the National Olympic Commitee, 79 track athletes of Kazakhstan are getting ready now to take part in the XXI international competition for the prize of Tatiana Kolpakova scheduled for June 16-17 in Bishkek.