Kazakh athletes bag more gold at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The female athletes of the Kazakhstan national team have won three gold medals at the 2018 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Tehran, Sportinform cites the Athletic Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Pole vaulter Anastasiya Yermakova, 400-meter runner Svetlana Golendova, and hurdler Aigerim Shynazbekova proved to be the best athletes of the continent. For all three, winning the Asian Championships has become the highest achievement in career.

In addition, runner Viktoriya Zyabkina won the silver medal in 60m event, while Elina Mikhina claimed another silver in the 400-meter run.

Yesterday, Kazakhstani athletes Irina Ektova and Tatyana Neroznak also hauled gold of the Asian Championships.