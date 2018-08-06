Kazakh athletes claim 12 medals at Asian Nations Chess Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan men's and women's national chess teams returned from the 2018 Asian Nations Chess Cup with 12 medals including two gold medals earned by Rinat Jumabayev and Guliskhan Nakhbayeva, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

Our athletes captured two gold, two silver, and eight bronze medals at the tournament, featuring competition in the men's and women's standard, rapid and blitz chess events, in Hamadan, Iran.

International grandmaster Rinat Jumabayev (an ELO rating of 2608), the leader of the Kazakhstan national team, won a rapid gold.

Grandmaster Petr Kostenko (2451) and his teammate Murtas Kazhgaleyev (2575) hauled silver and bronze standard medals, respectively.

18-year-old International Master Denis Makhnev (2438) claimed two bronze medals in standard and blitz events.

"It is a great experience for me. The opponents were very strong. In the final round of the standard event, we played against the Chinese team, the bronze medalists of the current Cup," Denis Makhnev shared impressions.

Woman Grandmaster Guliskhan Nakhbayeva (2352) won gold in the standard event. Another standard medal among women, a bronze one, was taken by International Master Zhansaya Abdumalik (2481). Competing in the blitz event, Woman International Master Gulmira Dauletova (2273) captured silver. Gulishkhan Nakhbayeva and Assel Serikbay (2118) settled for two bronze blitz medals. It was International Master Dinara Saduakassova (2495) who won two bronze medals in rapid and blitz event.

"We give great attention to the training of our chess players. The next important tournament is the 43rd Chess Olympiad. It will be held from September 23 to October 6 in Batumi, Georgia," said Irina Grishchenko, Executive Director of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.