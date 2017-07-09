Kazakh athletes collect more gold at Asian Championship in India

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani athletes collected two gold and one silver medals at the 22nd Asian Athletics Championship in Bhubaneswar, India on July 8, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Athletics Federation.

18-year-old Mariya Ovchinnikova of Kazakhstan clinched gold in the Women's Triple Jump with the result of 13.72m. Another athlete from Kazakhstan Irina Ektova claimed silver with the result of 13.62m. Ovchinnikova also earned the berth at the World Athletics Championship in London on August 4-13.



Kazakhstani athletes Rima Kashafutdinova, Viktoriya Zyabkina, Svetlana Golendova and Olga Safronova won gold in the Women's 4×100m Relay event.



Merjen Ishangulyyeva and Dmitriy Koblov of Kazakhstan finished fourth in the Women's 400m Hurdles and the Men's 400m Hurdles events respectively.



Team Kazakhstan is ranked 4th in the medals tally after Day 3 of the championship with 6 medals, including 3 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze.



Hosting country - India - tops the overall medal standing with 7 gold, 4 silver and 9 bronze medals. Chinese athletes are placed second with 5 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze medals. Coming in third is Iran with 4 gold and 1 bronze medals.