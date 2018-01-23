Kazakh athletes’ doping tests sent to Germany: Timur Kulibayev

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The doping tests of Kazakhstan's athletes have been sent to German laboratories, said President of the Kazakh National Olympic Committee Timur Kulibayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The doping tests of our athletes have been sent to the laboratories of Dresden and Cologne, Germany. The preparation for the Olympics is coming to an end. We have obtained 49 licenses, and the number may increase. The official representatives of Kazakhstan will arrive this week in South Korea and make arrangements for the reception of our athletes. On February 9, we will take part in the Olympics Opening Ceremony. And, on February 7, the flag of Kazakhstan will be raised at the Athlete's Village. We have created all conditions for the athletes, and now hope for high-performance accomplishments," Mr. Kulibayev said at the Kazakhstan National Olympic Team farewell ceremony held at the AIBA Boxing Academy.

In turn, Chairman of the Committee of Sports and Physical Culture of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports Yelsiyar Kanagatov told Kazinform correspondent that the Ministry is drafting an anti-doping bill.

"We are against doping. The Ministry and the National Olympic Committee are considering severe penalties. To that end, the Ministry is drafting an anti-doping bill. Our athletes have undergone doping tests, and we are waiting for the results. So far, so good. Only clean athletes will go to the Olympics," Yelsiyar Kanagatov said.

Recall, the 23rd Winter Olympic Games will take place from 9 to 25 February in Pyeongchang, the Republic of Korea. Nearly 2,500 athletes from 90 countries will participate in the event.