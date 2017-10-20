  • kz
    Kazakh athletes grab 14 gold medals at Asian Canoeing Championships

    12:35, 20 October 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has taken the first team classification place at the Asian Canoeing Championships held in Shanghai, China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Our athletes won 14 gold, 7 silver, and 4 bronze medals. China and Uzbekistan were the second and the third, respectively.

    "The canoeists of Shymkent city made the greatest contribution. Timur Khaidarov and Yemelyanov brothers: Mikhail, Timofey, and Sergey, won 6 gold medals in various competitions" Denis Zharmenov, the President of the South Kazakhstan Rowing Federation said.

    Athletes from 27 countries of the Asian continent competed in the continental tournament.

     

