Kazakh athletes grab 14 gold medals at Asian Canoeing Championships
12:35, 20 October 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has taken the first team classification place at the Asian Canoeing Championships held in Shanghai, China, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Our athletes won 14 gold, 7 silver, and 4 bronze medals. China and Uzbekistan were the second and the third, respectively.
"The canoeists of Shymkent city made the greatest contribution. Timur Khaidarov and Yemelyanov brothers: Mikhail, Timofey, and Sergey, won 6 gold medals in various competitions" Denis Zharmenov, the President of the South Kazakhstan Rowing Federation said.
Athletes from 27 countries of the Asian continent competed in the continental tournament.