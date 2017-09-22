Kazakh athletes grab 7 medals on sixth day of Asian Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games are underway in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, according to Sports.kz.

On the sixth day, Kazakh athletes won seven medals: both Kazakh Kures wrestlers Aybek Nugymarov and Kassymkhan Tulenbay won gold; Muay Thai fighters Yelaman Sayassatov, Abil Galiyev, Vadim Loperev, and Emil Umayev gained the silver medals, and Adilzhan Ystybayev (Kazakh Kures) took bronze.

After five days, having won 37 medals (9-12-16), the Kazakh national team is now fifth in the overall medal count.

The top three places are as follows:

1. Turkmenistan - 148 (59-43-46)

2. Iran - 52 (16-9-27)

3. Thailand - 39 (13-12-14).