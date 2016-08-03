Kazakh athletes housed in the center of Rio Olympic Village

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani athletes are housed in the very center of the Olympic village in Rio de Janeiro, Kazinform correspondent Kunsultan Otarbai reports.

Despite the fact the building where they are staying is still unfinished, the athletes say the living conditions are OK.



Kazakhstani journalists had a chance to meet with Yelsiyar Kanagatov, Chairman of the Sports and Physical Culture Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sports.



Kanagatov claimed that Kazakhstani athletes had already been accommodated. "Everyone is in good spirits. We catch up with head coaches every day and they brief me on the preparations for the Olympics. I am sure our athletes will demonstrate good results," he said.



He also revealed that 11 doctors and psychologists are working with all athletes who have a strict diet.





