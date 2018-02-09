Kazakh athletes march at PyeongChang Olympics opening ceremony

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakhstan National Team took part in the parade of athletes at the opening ceremony of the 23rd Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, the Republic of Korea, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It should be noted that the delegation of Kazakhstan was the 67th to march there (the participating countries march as per the list made in the Korean language, except for Greece and the host country). Short-track speed skater Abzal Azhgaliyev was carrying the national flag of Kazakhstan. A total of 92 teams are expected to march at the opening ceremony venue.

Recall that the Olympic stadium of PyeongChang started hosting the official opening ceremony of the 23rd Winter Olympic Games just a few minutes ago. 35,000 spectators are witnessing the procession.