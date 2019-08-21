Kazakh athletes reach final at ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships of the current Olympic cycle started today in Szeged, Hungary. Kazakh canoeists Timur Khaidarov and Merey Medetov made a good race, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

The athletesmanaged to qualify for the finals of the tournament. They came in first place inthe C2 Men 200m - Heat II (second qualifying canoeing race). Thus, theKazakhstani duo made it into the main final scheduled for August 23.

It should be mentioned that IvanLukyanov of Kazakhstan reached the semifinals in the men’s 500m kayak singleevent.