    Kazakh athletes reach finals of Asian Junior Boxing Championships

    08:20, 07 August 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh boxers are fighting successfully at the Asian Junior Championships which is underway in the Philippines, according to Sports.kz.

    8 of the Kazakh athletes have qualified for the finals: Akylbek Mukhtarov, Makhmud Sabyrkhan, Beybarys Zheksen, Aitzhan Asyrkhan, Bekzat Yerimbet, Erasyl Zhakpekov, Kuandyk Maksut, and Sagyndyk Togambay will fight for the gold in Puerto Princesa (the Philippines).

    Having 8 finalists, the Kazakh national team continues to retain leadership, while Uzbekistan with 6 finalists ranks second at the tournament.

     

