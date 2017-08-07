Kazakh athletes reach finals of Asian Junior Boxing Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh boxers are fighting successfully at the Asian Junior Championships which is underway in the Philippines, according to Sports.kz.

8 of the Kazakh athletes have qualified for the finals: Akylbek Mukhtarov, Makhmud Sabyrkhan, Beybarys Zheksen, Aitzhan Asyrkhan, Bekzat Yerimbet, Erasyl Zhakpekov, Kuandyk Maksut, and Sagyndyk Togambay will fight for the gold in Puerto Princesa (the Philippines).

Having 8 finalists, the Kazakh national team continues to retain leadership, while Uzbekistan with 6 finalists ranks second at the tournament.