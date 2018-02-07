Kazakh athletes share impressions of PyeongСhang

PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM - After the ceremony of Kazakhstan flag hoisting in the city of PyeongChang, South Korea, the athletes shared their impressions with a Kazinform journalist.

Kazakhstan representatives pointed out the high level of welcome the Korean side provided, as well as the quality of service.

Abzal Azhigaliyev, short-track speed skater:

- Koreans welcomed us on a very high level. The quality of the service is satisfying. The people here are really humble. It is not my first visit to South Korea. I used to come here for many other competitions. But this time I have come to take part in the Olympics and, perhaps, this gives me a special feeling.

Alexey Poltoranin, skier:

- I came a few days ago and already adapted. I can say that Koreans welcomed us on a very high level. The city is quiet and clean. In such environment the mood is good and it allows to get prepared for the competitions properly.







Sergey Tkachenko, ski jumper:

- The weather is changeable but I feel great. Tomorrow I will be in the first selection competitions. I practiced a lot. It will be good if the weather doesn't change.

Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev, short-track speed skater:

- We have just come back from Japan. Koreans gave a very good welcome to us. Our main goal is to have good results at the Olympics. I like both the city and the people.

To remind, the official opening ceremony of the XXIII Winter Olympic Games will take place on February 9.



President of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan Timur Kulibayev, sport ministry officials, athletes, coaches and journalists took part in the flag lifting ceremony.





As earlier reported, Kazakhstan's national team won 57 licenses for the PyeongChang Olympics. 46 Kazakhstan athletes will take part in the competitions in nine sports. Abzal Azhgaliyev, short-track speed skater, will carry the flag of Kazakhstan during the opening ceremony.

