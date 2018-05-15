Kazakh athletes to compete in 18th Asian Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This year Indonesia is hosting the 18th Asian Games, one of the most popular sporting events of the continent. Boxing has been contested at the Games since 1954, i.e. Asian boxers will get into the ring for the seventeenth time there, Kazinform cites the Asian Boxing Confederation.

"Our country has participated in the Asian Games since 1994. Throughout that period, it has demonstrated a solid performance in various sports. As to boxing, the year the country won the biggest number of medals was 2014 when Kazakhstan captured 6 gold medals in male boxing. Over the years, our medal-winning boxers such as Gennady Golovkin, Yermakhan Ibraimov, Bakhyt Sarsekbayev, Serik Sapiyev, Daniyar Yeleussinov, Mukhtarkhan Dildabekov, Ivan Dychko, and Adilbek Niyazimbetov became the champions of the Asian Games, while Nurzhan Smanov and Kanatbek Shagatayev were Kazakhstan's first-ever gold medalists of the Games," said President of the Asian Boxing Confederation Serik Konakbayev.



Indonesia is to host the Asian Games for the second time as the continental multi-sport event was held from August 24 to September 4 in 1962.

"I would like to highlight the Games host countries. Over the past years, these have been 9 countries. To be more specific, the Games have been hosted for 4 times by Thailand, for 3 times by the Republic of Korea, twice by India, Indonesia, China, and Japan, and once by Iran, Qatar, and the Philippines," said Serik Konakbayev.

The 18th Asian Games is scheduled to be held from 18 August to 2 September 2018 in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia.





Main photo: www.insidethegames.biz