Kazakh athletes undergoing additional doping test ahead of Rio 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 104 Kazakhstani athletes who will compete in 26 sports at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro are undergoing additional doping test now, the press service of the National Olympic Committee told Kazinform.

"The additional doping tests were launched July 20 as per the instruction of NOC President Timur Kulibayev and Minister of Culture of Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly. The testing will last till August 1," the NOC explained.



In order to get unbiased results, the athletes' blood samples will be sent to a Dresden-based (Germany) independent laboratory accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

According to the NOC, The Ministry of Culture and Sport sponsors the additional doping-test through its Sport Support Corporate Foundation. In case if some athletes' samples are negative, they will be imposed the toughest sanctions at the national level.



The NOC and the Ministry of Culture and Sport back the policy of the IOC and WADA on zero tolerance towards using doping and protection of ‘clean' sportsmen.



The 2016 Olympic Games will be held in Rio de Janeiro on August 5-21, 2016.