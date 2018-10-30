  • kz
    Kazakh athletes win taekwondo tournament in Belgrade

    07:55, 30 October 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The athletes of Kazakhstan won two gold and one bronze medals at the Serbia Open 2018 international taekwondo tournament hosted by Belgrade, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

    Kazakhstan's Cansel Deniz, a silver medalist of the 2018 Asian Games, was the best in the 73 kg weight division.

    In the 53 kg weight division, it was Asian Games bronze medalist Fariza Aldongarova who became the champion.

    Besides, Aituar Shaikenov won a bronze medal (58 kg division).

    It is to be recalled that having gained 108 points after the tournament, Cansel Deniz now ranks 25th in the world ranking.

    Sport
