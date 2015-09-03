  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh-Aussie duo march into U.S. Open second round

    11:43, 03 September 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova and Aussie Casey Dellacqua have strolled into the second round of the U.S. Open women's doubles in NYC, Sports.kz reports.

    In the first-round match the fourth-seeded Kazakh-Aussie tandem defeated Daria Gavrilova from Australia and Alison Van Uytvanck from Belgium in three sets 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.

    Shvedova and Dellacqua will play against Olga Govortsova from Belarus and Lesia Tsurenko from Ukraine in the next round.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!