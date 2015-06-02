Kazakh-Aussie tandem eases into Roland Garros semifinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova and Aussie Cassey Dellacqua have successfully advanced to the semifinals of the Roland Garros 2015 in Paris, France today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 12th seeded Kazakh-Aussie duo eliminated Michaella Krajicek from the Netherlands and Barbora Strycova from the Czech Republic in 1h 20min in two straight sets 6:3, 7:5 in the quarterfinal match.

In the semifinals Shvedova and Dellacqua will face probably the toughest opponents in women's doubles draw the 2nd-seeded Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina of Russia who edged out Silvia Soler-Espinosa and Maria-Teresa Torro-Flor of Spain on their way to the semifinals.