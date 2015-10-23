Kazakh-Aussie tandem withdrew from WTA Finals in Singapore

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova and Cassey Dellacqua had to withdraw from the women's doubles event of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals in Singapore, Sports.kz reports.

Dellacqua's injury forced the Kazakh-Aussie duo to withdraw from the tournament that will run from October 25 through November 1, 2015. The Aussie athlete sustained the injury in China a couple of weeks ago. She took it to her Instagram account to announce the withdrawal: "The ups & downs of sport. Two weeks ago in Beijing I had a heavy fall on court & suffered a blow to the back of the head resulting in concussion & whiplash injuries. After spending a night in the hospital in Beijing & having to stay there for a few extra days I was able to fly home & since then I have been doing my absolute best to get myself ready for the WTA finals in Singapore which I have been sooooo excited about since we qualified after US Open. Unfortunately I am not fully recovered & I have to withdraw. I am absolutely devastated & I am so sorry to my partner Slava as I know we deserved our spot in Singapore & have been one of the best doubles teams this year." Indeed, Shvedova and Dellacqua had an amazing 2015 doubles campaign as they reached two major finals at Rolland Garros in Paris and US Open in New York and won the Mutua Madrid Open title. In Singapore, they will be replaced by Spanish tandem of Garbine Muguruza and Carla Suarez Navarro.