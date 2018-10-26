Kazakh authors’ anthologies to be promoted in foreign countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During today's session of the National Commission on the Spiritual Modernization (Rukhani Janghyru) Program Implementation held in Astana, Head of the Domestic Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Aida Balayeva told about the results of the work done, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As Aida Balayeva highlighted, the working group has established the ways for the consistent promotion of the national culture of Kazakhstan within four main directions as per the Plan. For instance, within the Literature direction, an anthology of prose and poetry has been created.



It should be mentioned that each anthology (about 600 pages in each volume) includes up to 30 authors.

The head of the Domestic Policy Department of the Presidential Administration added that the strategic partners (mostly publishing houses) in Egypt, China, the UK, France, Russia, and Spain will ensure the translation and promotion of anthologies in all 6 UN languages (Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, and Spanish).

In addition, foreign partners will not only translate books but also promote them in scientific communities and among young people. Alongside this, as Aida Balayeva said, it is planned to use effective mechanisms for distribution in the literary market of various countries.



The anthologies will be published not only in hardcover form but also in electronic and audio versions. This will make it possible to expand readership and to be available on global electronic platforms such as Amazon.

Aida Balayeva also reported on the work now underway to strengthen intercultural dialogue, together with creative organizations.

"In September of this year, PEN International together with the Almaty City Hall held the First International Literary Forum, which gathered more than 70 writers from 17 countries of the world. In Astana, the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan, jointly with the Ministry of Culture and Sport, organized the Eurasian Literary Forum, which served as an international platform for the consolidation of contemporary writers. ‘Local Literature Studies' project is being actively implemented," the speaker added.



Besides, the working group formed several traveling groups of 50 modern writers who will head to each region of the country. All works written during the trips will serve as the basis for an encyclopedia called Tugan Zher (Motherland).