Kazakh, Azerbaijani energy ministries eye oil exports from Kashagan

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Alternative and renewable energy sources won't be able to completely replace the traditional ones, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said, according to the message of the country's Ministry of Energy released Oct. 19.

Aliyev made the remarks at a meeting with Kazakh Deputy Energy Minister Magzum Mirzagaliev, who arrived in Baku to participate in the 7th International Forum on Energy for Sustainable Development, trend.az reports.



At the meeting it was noted that the use of alternative and renewable energy sources is one of the main priorities of Azerbaijan.



"Despite the work done in this sphere, the share of renewable energy on Azerbaijan's energy balance is not so high for now, and it's necessary to attract the private sector, create conditions, carry out promotional measures and improve the legislative framework to achieve progress in this area," Aliyev said.

"At the same time, I believe that alternative energy sources won't be able to completely replace traditional sources," Aliyev noted.



Mirzagaliev, in turn, spoke about the preparations for International Specialized Exhibition Expo-2017 "Energy of the Future," which will be held in Kazakhstan.



"I also invite Azerbaijan's energy minister to take part in the 8th International Forum on Energy for Sustainable Development, which will be held June 11-14 in Astana within the framework of the exhibition," said Mirzagaliev.



The sides also discussed prospects of cooperation in the energy sector, the export of oil from the Kashagan oil field, the importance of establishing an extensive export system in Kazakhstan and other issues.



Source: Trend