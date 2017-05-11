  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh banking sector observes decrease in profit

    12:23, 11 May 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's banking sector observes decrease in profit. One bank only earned more than 42% of all the second-tier banks' income, Kazinform learnt from ranking.kz.    

    In January-March 2017, the consolidated income of all Kazakhstani banks made 82.4bln tenge that is 14.1% less compared to the Q1 2016.

    Giant banks are turning into the main beneficiaries now. Thus, in Q1 2016, two banks earned 48.7% of the total income of the country’s second-tier banks. This year, one bank only received 42.4% of the consolidated net income.

    28 out of 33 second-tier banks made a profit in Q1 2017, while 15 of them raised their profit compared to January-March 2016.

    Halyk Bank received the biggest profit in Q1 2017 – KZT34.9bln that is 42.4% of the total income of the country's second-tier banks. In the same period in 2016, the bank ranked the 2nd with its KZT15.1bln income (15.7%).

    Kazkommertsbank’s profit in January-March 2017 comprised KZT6.9bln that is 78.2% less than in 2016 (KZT31.7bln).

     

    The profit of City Bank in Q1 2017 fell by 17.8% and made KZT6.6bln only. 

    Tags:
    Economy Banks Analytics Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!