Kazakh banks increase trade crediting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh banks are returning to dynamic trade crediting in the country.

The volume of loans for trade enterprises amounted to 2.6 trillion tenges ($1=341 tenges) in May 2016 that is by 13 percent more than in 2015, Finprom.kz analytical service said in a report July 25, trend.az reports.



The share of trade in total loan portfolio of Kazakh banks increased from 19 to 21 percent during the year.



The growth of wholesale trade volume totaled 7 percent in January-May 2016 compared to the same period of 2015. Retail trade increased by 20 percent during the first five months of 2016 compared to January-May 2015. Issuance of long-term loans decreased by 3 percent in January-May 2016 compared to the same period of 2015.



The share of inactive loans issued for trade enterprises amounted to 11 percent in late May 2016. The share of overdue long-term loans in this sphere increased from 7 percent to 9 percent in January-May 2016, overdue short-term loans - from 11 percent to 14 percent.



Source: Trend