Kazakh basketball players lose to Japan at World Cup qualifying game

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A match of the qualifying round of the World Basketball Cup was hosted by Almaty, Kazinform correspondent cites the sports media hub.

The qualification round of the World Basketball Cup among men's teams was held at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace in Almaty.

The Kazakhstan team faced Japan. As a result of the exciting match, the guests defeated the Kazakh basketball players by a score of 85-70 and gained 2 points. In the Group F table, the teams now have 10 points each.

In the group stage, the national team of Kazakhstan will meet with the teams of Australia, the Philippines, and then in November will play the second leg vs. Japan.

It should be mentioned that the World Basketball Cup will be held in China from August 31 to September 15 next year.

Photo courtesy of nbf.kz