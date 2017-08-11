Kazakh basketballers suffer 2 major defeats at Asia Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Basketball Team of Kazakhstan has suffered two major defeats at the Asian Basketball Championship - 2017 FIBA Asia Cup in Beirut (Lebanon), according to Sports.kz.

In the first match of Group C preliminary round, Kazakhstan lost to New Zealand by a score of 49:70 (11:15, 11:14, 15:25, 12:16), and then was blown out by South Korea - 55:116 (15:18, 11:32, 11:32, 18:34).

In the last match, the Kazakh basketball players will play against Lebanon, the host team. The game will be held on August 12.

As to the final round, the teams that achieved the second and third positions in the groups will strive to qualify for the quarterfinals and the next stages, while the winner of each group enters the final stage of the tournament by default.