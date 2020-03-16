Kazakh Batyr Dzhukembayev among Top 10 WBC best boxers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Batyr Dzhukembayev (18-0, 14 KOs) has improved his position in the updated version of the rating of the World Boxing Council, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

In the March updated rankings Dzhukembayev rose from 11th to 9th place.

The WBC world champion in this division is Mexican Jose Carlos Ramirez, and the top three are Viktor Postol (Ukraine), Regis Prograis (USA) and Jose Zepeda (Mexico).

Recall that Dzhukembayev’s last fight was held in January 25 in Montreal (Canada). In the second round he knocked out Mexican boxer Ricardo Lara.