Kazakh beauty not among top 10 finalists at Miss Universe 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh beauty Darina Kulsitova, 19, sadly didn't make to the top 10 contestants at the 2017 Miss Universe competition which is underway in Manila, the Philippines.

The winner will be announced in a matter of hours.







It should be noted that the national costume is which Darina graced the Miss Universe stage was designed by Aida Kaumenova.



Recall that Darina is a native of East Kazakhstan region. She was crowned as the 2016 Miss Semey.