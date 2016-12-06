Kazakh beauty out of Miss World 2016 Talent Show

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh beauty Aliya Mergembayeva is currently in Washington DC getting ready for the Miss World 2016 beauty pageant, Kazinform has learnt from her official Instagram account.

In her last night's Instagram post Aliya told her fans and supporters in Kazakhstan that she didn't make it to the top 10 of the Miss World 2016 Talent Show.



"Good night, my friends. Today we've enjoyed performances of the girls who made it to the top 20 of the talent show. Everything was very interest. All the girls are very beautiful and talented," Aliya wrote.



Asked by one of the followers whether she made it to the top 10, Aliya who played dombra during her performance responded that unfortunately she didn't.



But, beauties from Poland, Hungary, Latvia, Mongolia, Chile, Croatia, Malta, the Philippines, Ukraine and Canada did.