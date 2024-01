ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 18-year-old Sabina Azimbayeva graced the stage of the 2018 Miss Universe beauty pageant in Thailand during the national costumes segment, Kazinform reports.

Sabina was dressed as the Golden Man. Her costume weighs over 30 kg.



Sabina Azimbayeva is a fashion model from Kazakhstan who won the Miss Almaty 2017 beauty pageant.