Kazakh, Belarusian defense ministries sign 2019 Military Coop Plan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev met with his Belarusian colleague, Lieutenant General Andrei Ravkov in Astana as part of the joint meeting of the Foreign Ministers Council, Defense Ministers Council and the Committee of the CSTO security councils' secretaries.

The sides discussed the current and promising areas of bilateral interaction, the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry says.



At the end of the meeting, the ministers signed the 2019 Military Cooperation Plan.

