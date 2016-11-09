Kazakh-Belarusian duo reach Peugeot Slovak Open quarterfinal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan and Andrei Vasilevski of Belarus advanced to the quarterfinal of the Peugeot Slovak Open in Bratislava with the prize fund of €85,000, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the opening round the Kazakh-Belarusian duo defeated Sarp Agabigun and Cem Ilkel from Turkey in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.

In order to advance to the semifinal Golubev and Vasilevski will have to stun either top-seeded tandem Mariusz Fyrstenberg and Nenad Zimonjic or wildcard duo Lukas Klein and Alex Molcan.