Kazakh biathlete claims bronze at 2018 IBU Summer Biathlon World Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani biathlete Galina Vishnevskaya collected bronze at the 2018 IBU Summer Biathlon World Championships in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, Kazinform has learnt from Prosports.kz.

It should be noted that Vishnevskaya was one of only three athletes to shoot clean in the Women's 7.5 Sprint.



Paulina Fialkova of Slovakia claimed gold with a single penalty in 21:50.9. Coming in second and taking silver was Monika Hojnisz from Poland.



250 biathletes representing 28 nations are participating in the championships.