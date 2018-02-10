Kazakh biathlete Vishnevskaya in top 30 of Women's 7.5km Sprint in PyeongChang

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani biathlete Galina Vishnevskaya who turned 24 today finished 30th in the Women's 7.5km Sprint at the 23rd Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, the Republic of Korea, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

German biathlete Laura Dahlmeier who clocked the distance in 21:06.2 clinched gold. Coming in second and grabbing silver was Marte Olsbu from Norway. Czech Veronika Vitkova claimed bronze.



Birthday girl Vishnevskaya needed 22 minutes and a half to cover the distance.



Other biathletes from Kazakhstan Darya Klimina, Olga Poltoranina and Alina Raikova finished 58th, 63rd, and 71st, respectively.