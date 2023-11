ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakh biathlete Roman Yeryomin has hauled bronze in the Men's 10km Sprint at the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He shared the podium with two Russians Semen Suchilov and Dmitrii Ivanov who won gold and silver respectively.



So far Team Kazakhstan has collected 5 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze medals at the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty.