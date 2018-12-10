Kazakh biker tops Asian Mountain Bike Cup overall standings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Kirill Kazantsev stunned at the Asian Mountain Bike Cup in Malaysia, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

Kazantsev claimed bronze in the final stage of the competition and gold in overall standings.



After the victory, the biker said it was a wonderful end of the challenging season. Recall that Kazantsev captured bronze at the 2018 Asian Games, a historical one for Kazakhstan.



He also pocketed gold at the Asian Mountain Bike Series in Brunei.