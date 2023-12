TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The 49th AFBF Asian BodyBuilding and Fitness Championship opened in Tashkent yesterday.

Kazakhstani sportsman Razvan Halelov won a silver medal. Mongolian Undrakh Nyamtulga took a bronze and Iranian sportsman earned a gold. Earlier Halelov was awarded the title of "Mr. Fitness" at "Mr. and Ms. Fitness Kazakhstan" contest in Almaty.