Kazakh border guards detain man with 18 tons of illegally caught fish

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the framework of joint preventive operations Kazakhstan's sea border guards have seized a large consignment of fish of valuable species.

According to the press-service of Frontier Service, a 38-year-old citizen of Kazakhstan was detained with 18,2 tons of ordinary fish. The man has no cargo documents. The detainee was headed to Russian Federation.

Moreover, the sea frontier guards have detained two citizens of Kazakhstan and one resident of Russia.

The guards seized a water craft and 11-kilometer fish net.