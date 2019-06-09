Kazakh-born actress, 102, gives her vote in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM 102-year-old actress, People's Artist of Kazakhstan, Aisha Abdullina cast her ballot at the election district No 264 in Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, Kazinform correspondent reports.

One of the oldest voters of Kazakhstan was accompanied by her 80-year-old daughter Aigul Karymsakova.



Aisha Abdullina made her choice and wished health to everyone and prosperity to her motherland.



"I have seen a lot in my long life. May the work of a new leader of the country, who will be elected today, bring prosperity to our nation," she said.



Kazakhstan Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Karim Kokrekbayev thanked Aisha Abdullina for her active civil position and wished her strong health.



The idol of the public, the first Desdemona of Kazakhstan, Aisha Abdullina has played more than 200 roles throughout her career.

Born on December 26, 1916, the actress has devoted 80 years of her life to Shymkent-based Kazakh Drama Theatre named after Shanin. At the age of 15 she crossed the threshold of this theatre being a young inexperienced girl and retired from it at the age of 95.

Today Aisha Gabdullina lives in Bishkek with her 80-year-old daughter Aigul Karymsakova, who is a lecturer at the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University.

Among the numerous awards presented to the actress are the Order of Parasat, the Badge of Honour and the Order of the Great Partiotic War. In 2017, Aisha Abdullina was awarded with Sakhnager prize for her outstanding contribution to the development of theatrical art