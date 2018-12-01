  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh-born fighter slated for UFC debut in Australia

    09:27, 01 December 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh-born fighter from Orenburg (Russia) Damir Ismagulov (16-2) will makeUFC debut at UFC Fight Night 142 in Adelaide, Australia on December 2, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Ismagulov will face Aussie threat Alex ‘Hitman' Gorgees (6-0). Kazakhstani fans can watch the fight live on Qazsport TV Channel at 9:00 a.m. Astana time on Sunday.

    Damir was scheduled to fight Irish lightweight Joseph Duffy, but the latter had to bow out of the fight due to a rib injury.

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!