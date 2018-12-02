  • kz
    Kazakh-born fighter wins in UFC debut

    11:24, 02 December 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh-born fighter Damir Ismagulov from Orenburg, Russia has made a successful UFC debut in Adelaide, Australia, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

    Ismagulov was announced the winner of the bout vs. Aussia Alex ‘Hitman' Gogees by unanimous decision. This was the first defeat for Gogees who won seven previous fights.

    The Kazakh-born fighter celebrated his win right in the octagon by raising up the flags of Russia and Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
