Kazakh-born Hollywood director returns to film a movie

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Hollywood filmmaker from Shymkent city, Erken Yalgashev, has arrived in Kazakhstan to shoot a new film, according to otyrar.kz.

Mr. Yalgashev has lived and in worked the United States since 1994. As a director, producer, and actor, he has worked together with Michael Madsen, Mark Dacascos, Danny Trejo, Armand Assante, and Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa.

The Kazakh-born director and producer returned to film a new movie in Kazakhstan - he has started filming a criminal story called Krasavchik (Handsome). As Yalgashev assured, 75% of the film will be made in Almaty, while the rest of it will be shot in Los Angeles and Moscow.

"Krasavchik is a crime drama with action scenes. The film will also include a love triangle. The film depicts Almaty city and amusing incidents occurring there. It may be said that the audience will see the clandestine life of the city," the director told about his project.



It is noteworthy that several Kazakh actors will star in the film. Besides, Russian and Western movie stars will also be involved in the project.