Kazakh-born woman among top 25 highest paid managers of Russian companies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - General Director of "Bazoviy Element" Gulzhan Moldazhanova is among the 25 most expensive CEOs in Russia, Kazinform refers to Forbes.

Gulzhan Moldazhanova is on 17th place with an income of $ 6 million. It is worth noting that the general director of "Bazoviy Element" is the only woman in the Top-25.

Gulzhan Moldazhanova was born on 11 June 1966 in Almaty. In 1989 she graduated from the Kazakh State University. She then left Kazakhstan for graduate study in Moscow and at the age of 27 she became a PhD. In 1994-95 she was engaged in scientific work at Moscow State University.

Career:

1995 - secretary at "Aluminprodukt";

1995-1999 - accountant, financial manager, commercial director of "Siberian Aluminum";

2000-2004 - director of sales & marketing, director for strategy and corporate development of "Rusal";

2004-2005 - managing director for aluminum business, first deputy general director of "Bazoviy Element";

2005-2009 - General Director of "Bazoviy Element";

2009-2011 - Director General of "USN" group;

Since 2012 up to date - General Director of "Bazoviy Element".

