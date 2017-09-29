Kazakh boxer Akberbayev up in WBA rating

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Boxing Association (WBA) has published the updated version of its ratings of boxers in all weight categories, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

According to the WBA, Kazakhstani cruiserweight boxer Issa Akberbayev climbed two spots up to №11. Kanat Islam retained the second spot of the updated super welterweight rating. Welterweight champ from Kazakhstan Zhankosh Turarov is ranked 10th as in the previous version of the rating.