ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani WBC Youth world light heavyweight champion Ali Akhmedov will defend his title against Roberto Silva, Jr. on December 8 at the Round Rock Sports Center in Texas, Sports.kz reports.

On the same day another Kazakh boxer Iskander Kharsan will face American David Alfaro.

On September 9, Akhmedov beat Justin Thomas by TKO in the eighth round.