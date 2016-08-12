Kazakh boxer Alimkhanuly eases into Rio Olympics quarterfinal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly has reached the quarterfinal of the Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Alimkhanuly dominated through all three rounds and confidently defeated Ilyas Abbadi from Algeria 3:0 in the Men's Middle (75kg) weight class.



In the quarterfinal he will take on the winner of Russian Artem Chebotarev vs. Azerbaijani Kamran Shakhsuvarly fight.



The quarterfinal bout is scheduled to be held on Monday (August 15) at 10:00 p.m. Astana time.