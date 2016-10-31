  • kz
    Kazakh boxer Alimkhanuly skyrockets in Boxrec rankings

    09:40, 31 October 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - After celebrating his first victory at the professional ring Kazakhstani boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly made a breakthrough in the Boxrec.com rankings.

    In his first professional fight Alimkhanuly knocked out Colombian Milton Núñez and earned seven points moving up to №234. Earlier Alimkhanuly was placed 995th, according to Sports.kz.

    Other Kazakhstani boxers also improved their standing in the rankings, namely Kanat Islam who rose 16 spots up to №80, Zhankosh Turarov who moved up from №230 to №180, Ruslan Myrsatayev who rose 69 spots up to №630, Ali Akhmedov who moved up from №406 to №366, Aidar Sharipbayev who skyrocketed from №550 to №294 and newcomer Zhuman Zhumabekov who is currently ranked 1194th.

    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing News
